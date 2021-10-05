Tourism in H1 down nearly 28 pct

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Tourism in Poland fell 27.8 percent year on year in the first half of 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Tuesday.

GUS said 5.3 million tourists booked overnight lodgings in Poland between January and June.

At 14.9 million, the total number of tourist lodgings booked in Poland in the first quarter was 23.4 percent down from the previous year, GUS said.