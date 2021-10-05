New vehicle registrations down y/y in September – Samar

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

New passenger car and delivery vehicle registrations in Poland fell by 10.74 percent year on year in September 2021, Samar, an institute monitoring the car market, has said in a report.

A total of 38,579 new passenger cars and delivery vehicles were registered in Poland in September 2021, Samar reported on Tuesday.

Month on month, the number of registrations decreased by 0.49 percent.

The organisation also indicated that a total of 402,536 new passenger cars and delivery vehicles were registered in Poland in January-September, up by 19.99 percent year on year.