COVID-19: 1,325 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 1,325 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 2,912,876 including 171,896 still active. The number of active cases was 170,796 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 46 new fatalities. The death toll in the country rose to 75,741.

According to the ministry, a total of 89,204 people are quarantined and 2,665,239 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 171,896 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 37,666,261 vaccine doses have been administered. 19,540,515 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 195 out of 700 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 236,226,507 coronavirus cases, 4,824,474 deaths and 213,284,173 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 44,682,835. India has the second most with 33,853,048 cases and Brazil third with 21,478,546.