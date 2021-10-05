Polish military exercises in the case of terrorist attack

The soldiers of the 16th Air battalion practised re-taking the airport in Rostki, northeast Poland, from the terrorists. 80 paratroopers took part in the operation.

“Polish troops continue their exercises in the east. Today the soldiers honed their skills in, among other places, the region of Biała Podlaska, where we are creating new units, and in Kuźnica,” Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said.

“We are very effective and mobility is our greatest asset; we are a light unit, and – thanks to the range of our aircraft – we can be taken to any place in Poland or abroad,” Lieutenant Colonel Piotr Ciapka, the commander of the 16th Air battalion stressed.

Polish units are particularly active in the areas close to the country’s eastern border. Recently, Poland has been experiencing increasing migratory pressure on the border with Belarus, with the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime facilitating irregular migration to the region in an attempt to destabilise the EU.

Poland reacted by introducing a state of emergency in areas close to its border with Belarus. With Territorial Defence Forces offering assistance to the inhabitants of border regions covered by the emergency laws.

Moreover, numerous soldiers are joining the ranks of the 7th Brigade of Territorial Defence, stationed on the Baltic coast. 30,000 young Poles have already chosen to serve their country by joining The Territorial Defence Forces, where training takes only a couple of days a week and can be done without sacrificing education or family life.