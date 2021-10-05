Frontex executive director visits Polish-Belarusian border

Fabrice Leggeri, the executive director of Frontex, the EU border and coast guard agency based in Warsaw, paid a visit to Poland’s border with Belarus on Monday accompanied by a Polish deputy interior minister in order to evaluate the situation there.

Poland has experienced increased migratory pressure at its frontier with Belarus, and accused Minsk’s Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime of facilitating irregular migration to the region in an attempt to destabilise the EU.

On September 2, Poland introduced emergency laws in areas close to its border with Belarus as the Border Guard and police strive to prevent illegal border crossings.

“The visit was aimed at presenting the difficult situation at that stretch of the European Union’s external border,” the Interior Ministry wrote in a press release. “That situation is the result of hybrid activities of the Belarusian regime and demands extraordinary measures in the field of strengthening the border and ensuring the security of the Schengen Area,” the ministry added.

During the visit, deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Grodecki presented situational information as well as government actions aimed at ensuring border security and halting further activities of the Lukashenka regime, the ministry reported.

The ministry also said that Mr Leggeri was informed of the Border Guard’s actions and was impressed by the assets used to appropriately secure the border. He also thanked Poland for cooperating with Frontex since the start of the crisis, the ongoing information exchange and providing the agency with situational information.