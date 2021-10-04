Body of third diver located in flooded mine

Rescuers from the State Fire Service have located the bodies of all three divers who disappeared during a training mission at a flooded mine in Sobotka, south-western Poland.

Being part of a group of six, the three divers failed to resurface at the flooded Maria Concordia mine on Sunday. Most of them were experienced divers and were taking part in skills development exercises run by a private school.

According to reports, after two of the divers failed to resurface a third went down with extra oxygen tanks for them. Apparently, two of the divers were instructors and one was a student.

Capt. Tomasz Szwajnos, a spokesman for the Municipal Headquarters of the State Fire Service in Wrocław, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that a specialised search-and-rescue diving team had located the bodies of two divers shortly before 12 pm on Monday.

“I cannot confirm whether it will be possible to bring the bodies to the surface today, as visibility is deteriorating with each dive,” he added.

The body of the third missing diver was found later that day.