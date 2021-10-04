Warsaw hosts March for Animals

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Animal protection organisations held a March for Animals in Warsaw on Monday to mark World Animal Day (Oct. 4).

The demonstrators proceeded from Trzech Krzyzy Square (city centre) to the seat of the Sejm (lower house), carrying banners with protests against fur farming, dog chains and the employment of animals in circuses.

The main organisers of the event were the Coalition for Animals (OTOZ Animals), the Viva! International Movement for Animals Foundation, the Open Cages organisation and the Mondo Cane Foundation for the Protection Of Animal Rights.