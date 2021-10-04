FMs declare Polish-Turkish cooperation on illegal migration issue

FM Zbigniew Rau and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu declared that Polish and Turkish intelligence services would come together to tackle the issue of illegal migration of Arabic citizens from Belarus to Poland.

This cooperation will be carried out by identifying risks and human trafficking corridors.

“I have raised the issue of illegal, uncontrolled emigration to our states from Belarus. I have asked my Turkish colleague to pay closer attention to the months-long practice linked to attempts at the crossing of our eastern border by migrants flying into Minks [Belarus] via different routes, often with a layover in Istanbul,” Poland’s FM said during the Monday meeting with his Turkish counterpart.

“Referring to the Belarus-inspired travel praxes of representatives and citizens of various Arab states leading via Istanbul to Minsk, Mr Minister [Çavuşoğlu] offered versatile help… that will come down to cooperation of our intelligence services, information sharing, joint risk identification and human trafficking corridors,” Mr Rau added.

Tapping into the matter at hand, the Turkish FM declared Turkey’s help and said that Poland’s Interior Minister would be invited to Turkey with a view to consult on further actions.

“We are ready to cooperate on this issue as well as exchange experience with Poland and Lithuania alike,” Mr Çavuşoğlu added.

The Turkish official stressed that the fight with human trafficking networks was crucial in this context, adding that out of 600 Iraqi citizens whom Turkish airlines have brought to Minsk in nine months’ time, half of them returned to Turkey.

Among other matters discussed during the meeting was the Polish-Turkish trade exchange that reached EUR 6 bn in 2020. Mr Çavuşoğlu marked USD 10 bn as the next go-to trade exchange benchmark. FM Rau expressed his hope that the trade exchange would soon reach EUR 8 bn.

“Turkey is our largest economic partner in the Middle East,” FM Rau said.

His Turkish counterpart stressed the importance of the 600-years-long Polish-Turkish relations and thanked Poland for the help of its firefighters who helped extinguish the fires that ravaged Turkey this year.

Mr Çavuşoğlu described Poland as Turkey’s strategic partner.