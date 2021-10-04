Media and entertainment market in Poland to exceed EUR 8.5 bn in 2022: report

According to a report by the consulting company PwC, “the value of the media and entertainment market in Poland will increase in 2022 by USD 877 mln (EUR 755 mln) and will exceed USD 10 bn (EUR 8.6 bn). As emphasised, the fastest growing segment in the country will be streaming services offering video content.

The report stressed that Poland is the largest market for OTT (Over-The-Top) services in Central and Eastern Europe, which will also be one of the fastest growing in terms of revenue in the entire period covered by PwC’s forecast.

As noted, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant (6 pct) drop in revenues in the media and entertainment sector, and social and economic restrictions hit cinemas, business conferences and music concerts particularly hard.

The authors of the report added that the pandemic has also hit the press industry noticeably, resulting in it expectedly shrinking at an average annual rate of 2.79 pcts by 2025.

According to experts, the pandemic did not disturb the situation of the internet advertising market in Poland, which is, after Russia, the second largest in the region of Central and Eastern Europe.

The development of the Polish television and video market in 2020-2025 was estimated by experts at 1.48 pct annually on average, with the largest part of revenues coming from subscriptions for television services.

In the cinema segment, revenues in 2020 were more than 3.5 times lower than in 2019. It was estimated that 2021 should bring a rebound, but returning to the numbers from 2019 will probably be possible in 2023 at the earliest.

According to PwC, the fastest growth rate by 2025 will be recorded in: virtual reality (VR) services, cinemas, OOH advertising (including advertising on digital media) and OTT.