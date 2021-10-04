Auschwitz victims, perpetrators were both part of our society: Austrian President

“It is our will and commitment to remember victims but also to remind that not just they but perpetrators too were part of our society and were formed by that society… It is to this extent that Austria bears co-responsibility for the suffering brought upon other people, albeit not by the Austrian state but by its citizens,” Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said during his Monday visit to the German death camp of Auschwitz.

Uttered at the inauguration of an Austrian permanent exhibition entitled “So Far, So Close: Austria and Auschwitz”, the words are in fact a quote from former Austrian Chancellor Franz Vranitzky and encompass the underlying message of the exhibition.

President Van der Bellen stressed that “racism, antisemitism and national-socialism did not appear out of the blue. Auschwitz did not appear out of the blue either” and went on to recall that “antisemitism appeared in Austria already before March 1938. The [Austrian] soil was made ready and when the Germans entered onto it in 1938 they were given an enthusiastic welcome at the Vienna Heldenplatz. The seeds that had been planted grew and blossomed.”

“During the pogroms from November 1938 and the widely violent persecution against Jews, their synagogues, shops and institutions, many Jews were murdered, many committed suicides. Once peacefully coexisting neighbours abruptly became perpetrators and victims. Discrimination, dehumanisation, death and murder came to the fore, taking on systemic, industrial even, a form. The death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau became a symbol of that approach,” the official said.

“Many Austrians were manning managerial posts, also in extermination camps,” said President Van der Bellen. “We all know the story, and yet Austria’s national doctrine used to be that it had been the first victim of the Nazis. Obviously, we can argue this way, however, this implies the forgetting of the previous story and the fact that there were many Austrian citizens among the perpetrators.”

“In 1979, the first national exhibition in the Auschwitz Museum was opened. That exhibition was a child of its own time and a reflection of the individual experience of the camp victims. They contributed to the content and form of that exhibition,” recalled the Austrian president. Referring to the Austrian exhibition inaugurated on the day of his speech, he continued noting that now, many years later from that first exhibition, the “So Far, So Close: Austria and Auschwitz” exhibition had been created.

“Distance displays a double meaning here. On one side we recall the prisoners’ resistance, on the other the engagement of many Austrians on the side of the perpetrators,” said the official.

“We will fulfil the moral obligation to the remembrance of the Holocaust victims saying that scapegoating and violence cannot happen ever again as an instrument of political action. ‘Never again’ means that we must decisively oppose each attempt at the destruction of liberal democracy and the rule of law in a state. ‘Never again’ means first and foremost that there is no tolerance for racism and antisemitism,” he concluded.