National bodies to decide on 3rd dose: EMA on Pfizer vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that the administration of the third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech anti-COVID-19 vaccine could be subject to consideration; however, it added that the final say on this matter was up to national public health institutions.

The EMA said that research had shown a spike in the number of antibodies in people aged 18-55 following the administration of an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine six months after the second dose had been administered.

In its statement, the agency said that public health bodies might issue official recommendations at the national level on the use of booster doses, taking into account emerging effectiveness data and the limited safety data.

Concerning the risk of inflammatory heart conditions, or other very rare side effects after a booster, the agency said the scale of such is not known and is being carefully monitored.

Having stressed the importance of distinguishing between the extra dose for people with weakened immune systems and booster doses for people with normal immune systems, the EMA concluded that an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna might be given to people with severely weakened immune systems, at least 28 days after their second dose.