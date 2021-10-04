‘Even though I’m gone, don’t cry for me. I love you’: Devastated parents find heart-breaking ‘book of love’ left for them by brave daughter, 8, who died of cancer

Before her death, 8-year-old Małgosia Kląskała from Wrocław penned a 19-page book in which she asked her parents to ‘embrace life’.

Małgosia Kląskała/Facebook

The grieving parents of an eight-year-old girl who died after battling a rare form of cancer have discovered a book she penned for them containing a series of heart-breaking love letters.

For years, Małgosia Kląskała from Wrocław, who was affectionately called ‘Little Gosia’ by her devoted parents, had suffered from neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that develops in the womb.

Detected when she was just three-and-a-half-years-old, an initial brutal regime of treatments lasting 14 months seemed to have worked.

But a year later the disease returned. Despite a further 10 cycles of chemotherapy followed by a bone marrow transplant which left Gosia hospitalised in a sterile room for 51 days, the treatment was unable to prevent the cancer from spreading, ultimately taking her life on 25 September.

The cover of the book had Gosia’s name, school class number and the date she started writing.Małgosia Kląskała/Facebook

The back was illustrated with a large heart.Małgosia Kląskała/Facebook

It was then that devoted parents Anna and Marcin discovered the 19-page ‘book of love’, the cover of which had Gosia’s name, school class number and the date she started writing.

‘Little Gosia’ wrote that she hoped that her family had good memories of her and if not she would provide them with a last one, a drawing of a bird sitting in a tree with the sun beaming in the top left hand corner.Małgosia Kląskała/Facebook

In one entry, Gosia wrote: “Mum, Dad, even though I’m gone, I want to tell you that I love you very much and I remember you all the time.

“I know that despite the fact that we are separated, we will soon meet again here, where I am now. Don’t cry for me, just enjoy your life while you have time.

“Where I am is also fun but there is no amusement park.”

The final entry of the book said: “I loved spending time with you, I love you, kisses. Gosia, who is no longer there, but still remembers about you.”Małgosia Kląskała/Facebook

In another she told her parents to ‘embrace the time they have on earth’, and added: “Mum, Dad, I have a request for you and please do it for me, don’t argue anymore. I will be watching you down here.”

The final entry said: “I loved spending time with you, I love you, kisses. Gosia, who is no longer there, but still remembers about you.”

Posting the book on a Facebook page she had set up to chronicle Gosia’s fight against the disease, mum Anna said: “When I read it, I was stunned that she was so ready that she had even thought about her will. I was so touched by what she wrote in there. That’s why I want to share it with you.”Małgosia Kląskała/Facebook

Posting the book on a Facebook page she had set up to chronicle Gosia’s fight against the disease, mum Anna said: “When I read it, I was stunned that she was so ready that she had even thought about her will. I was so touched by what she wrote in there.

“That’s why I want to share it with you.”

Little Gosia was buried on 1 October.Małgosia Kląskała/Facebook

She continued: “Gosia wrote her ‘will’ 💟 5.5 weeks before her departure, July 16, 2021, somewhere between sleeping at her grandparents’, picking raspberries and cherries from her grandmother’s plot, swimming, shopping, visiting the theatre, going with Grandpa to the aquapark and a visit from the family from Warsaw as well as a trip to the zoo and the Japanese Garden.

Małgosia Kląskała/Facebook

“Then she was still living on a full firecracker but slowly slowed down to stop forever on September 25, 2021.”

Little Gosia was buried on 1 October.