Dummy bomb found on Polish-Belarusian border

“A dummy bomb was found on the border with Belarus on Monday morning,” the Border Guard (SG) reported on Monday. “The protruding cables and a watch with a repeated audible alarm were supposed to indicate that it is an explosive device,” the services pointed out, providing a photo of the object.

The Polish Border Guard indicated that the bomb was another provocation performed by the Belarusian regime.

Representatives of the Polish government emphasise that the way the Belarusian side operates at the border with Poland shows “active involvement of Belarusian security officers in organising provocations and incidents aimed at Polish soldiers and Border Guard officers.”

According to the government, such actions are a form of psychological warfare aimed at unsealing the border.