Poland admits negotiations with Czechs over Turów mine have broken down

According to Aleksander Brzózka, spokesman for the Polish Climate Ministry, it will be difficult to return to the negotiating table "until the attitude on the other side changes."

Negotiations between Poland and the Czech Republic over the continued operations of a lignite mine have broken off, according to the Polish Climate Ministry.

The Czech government has taken Poland to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) over the Turów mine, which lies close to the Czech border. The Czechs claim that plans to expand it threaten the environment, especially ground water on the Czech side of the border.

Talks on reaching some form of settlement between the two sides had been running for several months but collapsed after the most recent round on Thursday.

Last Thursday, the Polish negotiators said that the two delegations had been unable to reach agreement.

The Czechs had earlier said that they would withdraw their complaint from the CJEU if an agreement could be reached.

On September 21, the CJEU ordered Poland to pay a EUR 500,000 daily fine for its failure to suspend operations at Turów.

According to the CJEU, the fine is to be paid until the date at which that member state complies with the provisions of a court order made on May 21, 2021, when Poland was told to shut down the mine.