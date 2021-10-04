Sweden gets ‘first ever’ Swedish-language book about Warsaw Uprising

Entitled "Warszawaupproret 1944" (1944 Warsaw Uprising) by Swedish historian Artur Szulc, the book’s publishers say that for decades the Warsaw Uprising was largely unknown outside Poland owing to the Iron Curtain.

Press materials

The first ever book written in Swedish devoted to the 63-day long Warsaw Uprising has been published in Sweden.

The book, entitled “Warszawaupproret 1944” (1944 Warsaw Uprising) and written by historian Artur Szulc, saw its release on October 4.

Descriptions of the course of the fighting are intertwined with detailed accounts of the participants and witnesses of the uprising, the publishers said.Press materials

The Historiska Media publishing house said: “Artur Szulc, in a moving way, presents not only the course of the fighting, but also shows what it means to be a Polish soldier and a civilian in the middle of the greatest urban insurgency of World War II.”

The Warsaw Uprising was the largest underground military operation in German-occupied Europe.

On August 1, 1944, around 40-50 thousand insurgents took part in the fighting. Planned to last several days, the uprising eventually lasted over two months.Antykwariat Warszawa/Eugeniusz Haneman

During the fighting in Warsaw, about 18,000 insurgents lost their lives and 25,000 were wounded. Losses among the civilian population were huge and amounted to approx. 180,000.

After the Warsaw Uprising was crushed about 500,000 surviving residents were forced to evacuate and Warsaw was almost completely razed to the ground.Public domain

Born in Szczecin in 1976, Artur Szulc is a Swedish historian specializing in 20th-century history. In 2019, he was honored by the Polish Foreign Ministry for his work in bringing Polish history to Swedish readers.