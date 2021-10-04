Polish bishops begin their ad Limina visit, first in seven years

Polish bishops began their Ad Limina Apostolorum visit to the Vatican on Monday. This is an obligatory visit for some church hierarchs to the tombs of the apostles. Polish bishops are making this visit their second time during the pontificate of Francis. The first occasion took place seven years ago. Ordinaries and auxiliary bishops from all 40 Polish dioceses will arrive by the end of October.

After a one and a half year gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic visits of representatives of the episcopates of individual countries to the institutions of the Holy See have resumed. Bishops from France already arrived in September.

The main purpose of this visit is to strengthen the relationship with the Bishop of Rome, with the highlight being an audience with the Pope and his concluding speech to all bishops pointing to the main tasks, problems and challenges of the local Church.

Visits usually take place every five years, sometimes longer, reaching eight or nine years. Recently, the visit calendar has changed due to the global sanitary crisis.

The visit will take place under particularly difficult circumstances; mainly due to the pandemic, but also the situation in the Polish Church, where the process holding bishops accountable for negligence and failures in approaching cases of sexual abuse of minors in the past decades has entered a decisive phase.







In recent months, the Vatican has imposed penalties on several hierarchs, including those retired, forbidding them from participating in public celebrations and from staying in their diocese, and ordering them to donate money to the Saint Joseph Foundation, which helps sexually abused people.

Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, chairman of the Polish Episcopal Conference said that Polish Bishops are prepared for a difficult conversation with the Pope. “If the problem exists and since it exists not only in Poland, then we need to respond to this matter by going to the Holy Father and then hearing what he thinks about it,” he stressed.

In addition, the Pope is expected to present to the bishops his assessment of the situation of the Church in the Old Continent, which he spoke about at the end of September to representatives of the Council of the Episcopal Conferences of Europe.

Polish bishops are visiting the Vatican right after the members of the French episcopate. At the end of the visit, each group of French bishops met with journalists to report on its discussions. They arrived in Rome just before the publication of the report on pedophilia in the French Church.

Journalist of the Catholic daily “La Croix” Loup Besmond de Senneville told the Polish Press Agency that “French bishops are speaking openly to the press. We feel that they are aware of the importance of this report, although we do not know its details”.

“It seems that the bishops are preparing for an earthquake, with all the seriousness of the situation and with the will to face the truth, even if it is very difficult,” he added.

The visit of Polish hierarchs will coincide with the inauguration of the synod of bishops; the first in a new form, which will last two years.