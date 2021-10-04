InPost signs new partnership deal with UK’s Tesco

According to the press statement, there are currently 200 InPost parcel machines at Tesco stores in the UK.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Polish parcel delivery service company InPost will set up parcel lockers at 500 Tesco supermarkets throughout the UK by the end of November, Inpost said in a press release.

“This is another step in the dynamic development of our parcel machine network in Great Britain,” Michael Rouse, the CEO of InPost International said in the communique.

He added: “Thanks to cooperation with Tesco, we will have more than 2,500 parcel machines in the UK. We want to be a leader in the parcel machine delivery sector on the British market. That is why we plan to have 3,000 parcel machines in the UK by the end of 2021 and more than 10,000 by the end of 2024.”

He went on to say that the development of the international network of the Krakow-based company was a top priority. “We are already the leader in Europe and want to strengthen our position in many parallel markets,” he noted.

