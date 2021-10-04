Three Seas Initiative a potential area for ​​successful transatlantic cooperation: FM

“I am convinced that the Three Seas Initiative may become an area of ​​successful transatlantic cooperation that will be beneficial for all of us,” said Zbigniew Rau, the Foreign Minister, during the Forum of Young Parliamentarians of the Three Seas Initiative.

During the forum, Mr Rau emphasised that the countries of Central and Eastern Europe are dependent on energy supplies from Russia, which pose a threat to stability, and the region is also not sufficiently prepared for the challenges posed by digital development.

“The member countries agree that the lack of infrastructure connections hamper the development and use of our region’s full potential. We should work together to overcome these shortages and develop. This will also make us more attractive to foreign investors, mainly those outside of Europe,” he said.

According to Mr Rau, “The Three Seas Initiative is also extremely important for future generations as the improved infrastructure will also improve the quality of life.”

“Some of these things are very tangible: fast roads or rapid development of digital services, while others that are visible are not without significance, such as access to stable energy sources,” he said.

“The Three Seas Initiative is intended to strengthen the unity and cohesion of the European Union,” Mr Rau stressed.







“I firmly believe that the alliance between the US and the European Union is fundamental to global stability and a better future. This alliance is extremely important when looking at the challenges that arise. I am convinced that the Three Seas Initiative can become an area of ​​successful transatlantic cooperation that will be beneficial to all of us,” he added.

The Three Seas Initiative is a platform for regional cooperation between Central and Eastern Europe EU countries. It was started in 2015 by President Andrzej Duda, who saw the need to strengthen the potential of the countries lying between the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Sea. The first summit of the Initiative was held in 2016 in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The Three Seas format includes 12 countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.