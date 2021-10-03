Ukrainian President to engage in releasing his detained Georgian former counterpart

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia’s former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Mr Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to the country despite facing imprisonment and called for post-election street protests this weekend.

“As the president of Ukraine, I am constantly engaged in returning Ukraine citizens (back to the country) with various capabilities that I have and that are provided to me by the office that I hold. Mr Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen, so that applies to him as well,” President Zelensky said during a press conference.

“We will be dealing with this at the level of all institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions, as well as at the level of intergovernmental talks,” he stressed.

As a result, the head of the Georgian embassy was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv on Saturday. Ukraine also asked the Georgian side to admit the Ukrainian consul to the detained former Georgian President.

Irakli Garibashvili, Georgian Prime Minister, reported about Mr Saakashvili’s detention on Friday. The former President of Georgia in 2004-2007 and 2008-2013 said he would fly home for Saturday’s local elections in order to help “save the country.”

The politician, who had been in exile since 2013, was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison for abuse of power. Since 2014, he has been pursued by Georgia with an arrest warrant. The politician was deprived of Georgian citizenship when he took the Ukrainian one.

Georgia’s ruling party has taken a commanding lead over the opposition United National Movement founded by Saakashvili in municipal elections that have taken on national significance amid a protracted political crisis.

The country’s current president, Salome Zourabichvili, said she would not pardon him and accused him of deliberately trying to destabilise the country. Saakashvili’s lawyer denounced his arrest as a “political detention.”

In a letter published on Saturday by his lawyer, Mr Saakashvili blamed his arrest on false verdicts imposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, his long-time foe.