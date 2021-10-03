18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition begins

On Sunday, the auditions for the first stage of the 18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition at the National Philharmonic in Warsaw began. The event can be watched both on Polish public broadcaster TVP’s channels and internet streams.

The first stage of the auditions will last until October 7. During it, 87 pianists from all over the world will be heard, including 78 selected by the Preliminary Jury and nine winners of other piano competitions, qualified immediately for the Main Competition.

In the first stage, Chopin’s music will be interpreted by 22 Chinese, 16 Poles, 14 Japanese, seven citizens of South Korea, six Italians, as well as pianists from, among others, Armenia, Chinese Taipei, Canada, Cuba, Great Britain, Latvia, Russia, Spain, Thailand, USA and Vietnam.

Participants’ performances will be judged by an international Jury composed of 17 outstanding representatives of world pianism.

From October 2 to 21, TVP Kultura invited viewers to watch the daily Competition Studio, which will start and end broadcasts of concerts and sessions of competition auditions.

During the entire competition, the viewers of TVP Kultura for the first time will have the opportunity to follow the struggles of pianists live also on the Internet, on the TVP Kultura 2 streaming channel.

Broadcasts of concerts, auditions and the Competition Studio, produced by the TVP Centre for Culture and History, will be available on TVP Kultura in HD quality and TVP Kultura 2 in Ultra HD (4K) quality.

The 18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition is organised by the Fryderyk Chopin Institute in cooperation with the Polish public broadcaster TVP.

Competition stages:

1st stage (3-7.10): morning session (10 am. – 2 pm.) and evening session (5 pm. – 9 pm.)

2nd stage (9-12.10): morning session (10 am. – 1:30 pm.) and evening session (5 pm. – 8:30 pm.)

3rd stage (14-16.10): morning session (10 am. – 2 pm.) and evening session (5 pm. – 8 pm.)

17.10: celebrations related to the 172nd anniversary of the death of Fryderyk Chopin

18-20.10: final of the competition (concerts every day at 6 pm.)

21-23.10: laureates’ concerts (every day at 7 pm.)