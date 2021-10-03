Poland’s fears towards NS2 were justified: German MEP

“Vladimir Putin’s actions leading to an increase in gas prices prove that all fears articulated by Poles [towards the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline] for a long time were unfortunately justified,” Viola von Cramon, MEP of German “Greens,” admitted.

“He is using a gas supply tool to exert financial pressure on Germany as well. He is playing with people’s problems. It is very important that Poland continues to publicise this topic,” she stressed.

“Soon, coalition negotiations in Germany and the heating season will begin. The Kremlin wants to combine these two issues to put pressure on politicians in Germany and force them to agree to allow the Nord Stream 2 to be put into service. It [the Kremlin] is artificially rising gas prices for this purpose… it will create a climate of social unrest,” Ms von Cramon assessed.

She reiterated that the “Greens” are the only party represented in the Bundestag [German parliament] that has consistently opposed the pipeline’s construction.

“We are constantly trying to block Nord Stream 2. This is our goal. Wherever we can exert any influence – we do it,” she emphasised.

“For potential ministers in the German government belonging to the Green party… blocking the operation of this gas pipeline and preventing Russia from exerting an even greater influence on the European market through energy supplies will be a priority,” she declared.