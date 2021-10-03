‘Solidarity’ made Germany’s reunification possible: German ambassador

“The reunification of Germany is one of the happiest events in the history of Germany. Without the Polish ‘Solidarity’, it would not have been possible,” Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, German ambassador to Poland, emphasised on social media on the 31st anniversary of German reunification.

On October 3, the Day of German Unity is celebrated – a German public holiday on the anniversary of German reunification in 1990. At that time, almost a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall and 41 years after the partition, the country’s reunification took place.

On this occasion, Polish President Andrzej Duda sent a congratulatory message to the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Its content was published on the website of the Chancellery of the President.

“On the occasion of the National Holiday of the Federal Republic of Germany, on behalf of the Polish Nation and myself, I would like to convey to you and all citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany my best wishes,” Andrzej Duda wrote.

He recalled that on June 17 he hosted President Steinmeier in Warsaw on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Polish-German Treaty on Good Neighbourhood and Friendly Cooperation.

“Thank you in particular for the words of support for the idea of ​​commemorating in Berlin the memory of the Polish victims of the Third Reich. I know that in this matter Poland has a very valuable ally in the person of Mr President. I also trust that the Polish-German partnership relations, based on truth and mutual respect, will be one of the pillars of the foreign policy of the future federal government,” the President pointed out.

“On the Day of German Unity, I wish our western neighbours every happiness in their private life, satisfaction with the selection of their representatives in public life and further successes of their united Homeland,” Andrzej Duda concluded.

The “Solidarity” Trade Union was established following the Gdańsk Agreements of August 31, 1980, which ended a wave of strikes in the Pomorze region and were the second of a series of accords between striking workers and the communist government. Solidarity was the first legal trade union in communist countries that were independent of the authorities.

Although made illegal by the imposition of martial law in Poland on December 13, 1981, the union remained active as an underground organisation, eventually leading to the fall of communism in Poland in 1989.