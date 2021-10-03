COVID-19: 1,090 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 1,090 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,910,866 including 170,815 still active. The number of active cases increased from 170,380 yesterday.

The ministry also announced six new fatalities – two from COVID-19 alone and four from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,695.

According to the ministry, 84,280 people are quarantined and 2,664,356 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 170,815 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday, a total of 37,331,309 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,500,218 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 166 out of 663 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 235,467,837 coronavirus cases, 4,812,839 deaths and 212,266,635 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 44,490,897, India has the second most with 33,813,903 cases and Brazil third with 21,459,117.