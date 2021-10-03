Poland reports 1,090 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, six deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 1,090 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 1,344 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,718 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 1,673 recorded the day prior, including 166 patients on ventilators, against the total of 663 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 84,280 people are under quarantine. So far 2,664,356 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,331,309 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,500,218 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.