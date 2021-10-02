Veteran rights for survivors of Nazi German transit camp after Warsaw Rising

October 2 marks National Day of Remembrance of the Civil Population of the Warsaw Rising. In Pruszków near Warsaw,on the premises of the former Nazi German transit camp Dulag 121, where insurgents and the civilians were expelled from the capital, the commemorating event took place. The survivors from the camp will receive veteran rights.

Poland commemorates civil population of Warsaw fighting in Rising

On October 2, Poland commemorates the Day of Remembrance for the Civilian Population during the Warsaw Rising. About 200,000 of the civil residents…

The celebrations were organised in front of the monument “This is where Warsaw passed.”

The head of the Office for Veterans and Victims of Oppression, Jan Józef Kasprzyk, said that on the occasion of Saturday’s anniversary of the end of the insurrectionary fights in Warsaw, those who ask whether it was worth fighting for have spoken. He said that those who ask such questions and question the sense of the insurgent struggle do not understand the generation that decided to fight. He emphasised that this was a generation that valued independence more than their own health and life.

Deputy head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) Mateusz Szpytma emphasised the need to remember what happened in Pruszków. He said that “this place calls out to the world to remember who was the victim and who was the perpetrator.”

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, has announced that the surviving former prisoners of the Nazi German Dulag 121 transit camp in Pruszków would have veteran rights.

“Now, former prisoners of the transit camp in Pruszków receive the rights of veterans. In this way we give them justice, we show that the state cares about them. They are very old people who should be compensated for the harm they have suffered” said the Minister of the Family, Marlena Maląg .

Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sport Piotr Gliński recalled that without the help of locals from Pruszków, who held money, food and clothing collections as well as provided the civilians with medical aid prevented them from going to death camps.

A few days after the outbreak of the Warsaw Rising in 1944, residents expelled from the destroyed and plundered capital and from nearby towns were sent to the transit camp in Pruszków. Prisoners were subjected to brutal selection. Families were separated. Young people suspected of participating in the Rising were sent to concentration camps, the remaining healthy people were sent to forced labour in the Third Reich. Those unable to work were sent to settle in various towns of the General Government.