S&P decision proves Polish economy is on growth path: Finance Min

Polish Finance Minister Tadeusz Kościński said that the decision made by the global rating agency Standard & Poor (S&P) to forgo a review of Poland’s rating is proof that the country’s economy and public finances are in good shape.

On Friday, S&P declined to issue a scheduled report for Poland’s sovereign credit rating, which means the rating holds at “A-” with a stable outlook, according to the agency’s website.

“Yet another of the three global rating agencies maintained its current high rating for Poland,” the head of the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

In his opinion, “this proves that our economy is quickly returning to a path of growth and it best confirms that our finances are healthy and the fiscal situation of Poland is stable”.

In its report from September 27, the S&P agency raised its 2021 GDP growth forecast for Poland to 5.1 percent from 4.5 percent, and downgraded the 2022 forecast to 5.3 percent from 5.4 percent.

The agency also said that it expects Poland’s central bank to raise interest rates earlier than expected in its last forecast, probably in early 2022.

Among the three major rating agencies, Moody’s gives Poland the highest rating, of “A2”. According to Fitch and S&P, Poland’s rating is “A-”. All three give Poland a “stable” outlook.