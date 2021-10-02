Polish publicist released from detention, awaits aeroplane to Poland

Rafał Ziemkiewicz was detained by the British services on Saturday at London Heathrow airport. The publicist flew to the UK in the company of his wife and daughter who is supposed to start her education at Oxford University.

UPDATE:

After 6pm CEST, the spokesman of the Polish MFA, Łukasz Jasina, announced that Rafał Ziemkiewicz awaits an aeroplane that will bring him back to Poland. The media reported earlier that he had been released from detention.

According to the Polish news website dorzeczy.pl, “the British services let Ziemkiewicz’s wife and daughter pass, but detained him”.

The publicist’s wife emphasised that the services did not provide the reason for the arrest. The police took his phone, documents and diabetes medication that he had with him.

“I am shocked about this information. Rafał Ziemkiewicz is one of the most important Polish publicists. I hope his arrest is a result of error and misunderstanding. The actions taken by British officials so far are of the greatest concern. It is actually an attack in broad daylight on a Polish citizen without giving any reasons. Explaining the situation is now also a task for the Polish authorities,” Paweł Lisicki, editor-in-chief of the “Do Rzeczy” weekly journal said.

Appropriate measures by the Polish consular services are underway to explain the situation. “We will keep informing about the development of events as the situation proceeds,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Łukasz Jasina said.

According to a Polish Press Agency source in the Polish embassy in London, employees of the Polish consulate in London are in contact with the publicist. The consul on duty is going to see him.