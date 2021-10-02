Baltic Pipe finish gets closer and closer

Two offshore sections of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline are connected. Next year, the gas pipeline will transport gas from the Norwegian shelf via Denmark to Poland, which is aimed to make Poland independent of supplies from Russia.

Polish gas giant takes another step on way to country’s energy security

Two undersea sections are already at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. One from Denmark and the other located in a tunnel going ashore in Poland, were connected at sea. “There is still less than 20 kilometres to lay the gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. In October, we will carry out the landing operation of the offshore gas pipeline on the Danish coast,” explained Iwona Dominiak, the spokeswoman of Gaz-System, the operator of the pipeline.

The third and last vessel to build a shelf section of the gas pipeline in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea off the coast of Zealand has set sail. “It is important that the heart of this investment is already located and we know perfectly well that EU financing is not at risk either. Now we can safely wait for the start-up for these 12 months” explained economist Jarosław Korpysa.

All offshore works on the construction of the gas pipeline are to be completed this year. “Next year, both in terms of the offshore gas pipeline and onshore gas pipelines, we will be carrying out strength and tightness tests. We will examine and test the gas pipelines that have been made,” Ms Dominiak announced.

Baltic Pipe is a strategic project and a new route of natural gas supplies from Norway to the Danish and Polish markets and to its neighbours. “This investment, which we started in 2016, will be completed on time, with the forecasts and with the schedule. Next year, this gas pipeline will flow from Norway to Poland,” said Piotr Naimski, the Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure.

The gas pipeline will be able to transport 10 bn cubic meters of natural gas annually to Poland and 3 bn from Poland to Denmark.

“Next year will be the moment when we will be able to say that the strategy of diversification, diversifying the directions of supplies, making these supplies safe for Poland, will be implemented,” added Mr Naimski.

Currently, more than half of Poland’s demand for gas is covered by imports from Russia. Poland is consistently aiming to increase its energy security and independence of gas supplies from one direction.