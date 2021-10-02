Polish pavilion already open at Expo 2020 in Dubai

The Expo 2020 world exhibition in Dubai has started. As many as 200 countries are encouraged to invest and visit each other, 80 of which, including Poland, have their own pavilion.

“We do not dazzle with multimedia, we do not dazzle with electronics, the dominant material is wood,” one of the pavilion creators, the head of Science Now, Jan Pomierny said in an interview with Polish public news broadcaster TVP Info.







The Polish pavilion takes up an area of ​​over 2,000 square meters with a wooden facade and a kinetic sculpture symbolising a flock of birds. Inside, there is an artistic multimedia installation called “Polish Table”, consisting of 120 modules constructed with Polish wood and special modules made by artists, architects and engineers.

“The architects wanted to illustrate the main slogan of the Polish presence at the Expo 2020 – Poland. Creativity inspired by nature,” Mr Pomierany stressed.

The official opening of the Polish pavilion at the Expo 2020 took place on Friday with the participation of Polish authorities. The whole event started a day earlier.

🎆 The official opening ceremony of the Poland Pavilion just ended! Today's celebration is the culmination of several years of preparations for our country's participation in #Expo2020Dubai- the greatest show in the history of World [email protected]_pl @MRPiT_GOV_PL #ExpoPL pic.twitter.com/olRTfscaFh

— Poland at Expo (@ExpoPL) October 1, 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is organised for the first time in an Arab country. The Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAiH) is responsible for coordinating Poland’s participation in the Expo.

According to PAiH, during the 182 days of the Expo 2020, the exhibition will be visited 25 million times by the highest level of state delegations, representatives of business, tourists, residents of Dubai and more. The theme of the World Exhibition is “Connecting minds, Creating the future”.







More details about the Polish pavilion can be found at this address.