COVID-19: 1,344 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 1,344 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,909,776 including 170,380 still active. The number of active cases was 169,679 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 23 new fatalities – four from COVID-19 alone and 19 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country increased to 75,689.

Photo: Poland IN

According to the ministry, a total of 89,515 people are quarantined and 2,663,707 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 170,380 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday, a total of 37,317,759 vaccine doses have been administered. 19,489,903 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 174 out of 662 available.

Photo: Poland IN

As of Saturday morning, as many as 235,128,834 coronavirus cases, 4,807,168 deaths and 211,883,194 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 44,443,405. India has the second most with 33,791,061 cases and Brazil third with 21,445,651.