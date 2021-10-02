There is no political will on Czech side to conclude an agreement on Turów: minster

“There is no political will on the Czech side to conclude an agreement on the Turów mine,” Michał Kurtyka, the Climate and Environment Minister said during an interview with commercial radio broadcaster RMF FM. He assured that no Polish minister would ever agree to sign a de facto unbreakable agreement.

Poland, Czech Republic do not reach agreement on Turów mine

see more

“We proposed a very good offer and they changed their expectations on the homestretch,” the head of the Climate and Environment Ministry stressed. He pointed out that there were already 17 rounds of negotiations in Prague.

According to the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry, it was Poland that made the last-minute change, postulating that the agreement should be able to be terminated after two years.

“We said that we are ready to sign the agreement for the duration of the mining activity and we are ready for it to be in force,” Minister Kurtyka emphasised. He added that “I can see there is some kind of political strategy on the other side that aims to prevent this agreement from being signed”.

On September 21, Poland was ordered by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to pay a EUR 500,000 daily fine for its failure to suspend operations at the Turów mine near the Polish-Czech border.

According to the CJEU, the fine is to be paid until the date on which that member state complies with the provisions of a court order made on May 21, 2021, when Poland was told to shut down the mine.