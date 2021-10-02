Poland reports 1,344 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 23 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 1,344 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 1,362 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,673 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 1,687 recorded the day prior, including 174 patients on ventilators, against the total of 662 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 89,515 people are under quarantine. So far 2,663,707 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,317,759 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,489,903 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.