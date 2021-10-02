Record number of attempts to illegally cross Polish-Belarusian border

On October 1, as many as 601 attempts of illegal crossing were recorded at the Polish-Belarusian border, the Border Guard announced. Such a large number has not been recorded since the beginning of the migration crisis. Officers detained 29 undocumented immigrants.

The detainees included 23 Iraqi nationals, 3 Iranian nationals, 2 Angolan nationals and a Congo national, as well as five foreigners for aiding in the illegal activity: 2 Ukrainian nationals, 2 Syrian nationals and a Moldovan national.

Since August, the Border Guard has recorded over 10,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, and 1,500 people were detained inland and taken to refugee centres. Just on September 7 alone, 535 attempts were made to cross the border between Poland and Belarus. From August to the end of September, Border Guard officers detained 164 persons suspected of aiding in illegal border crossing.14 of them were arrested.

The Border Guard division in Podlasie in the eastern and north-eastern part of Poland, which protects the longest section of the border with Belarus, detained the largest number of people. 135 people who most often tried to transport illegal immigrants into the country or to other European Union countries fell into the hands of border guards from that region. The Bug River Border Guard detained 4 people for aiding in the illegal activity.

On the border with Lithuania, 25 people were also detained for helping illegally crossing the border of the European Union. Earlier, in the Baltic countries there was a mass border crossing from Belarus to the territory of the EU. Among the detained, the largest group were the citizens of Georgia – 32 and Ukraine- 28.

From September 2, in the border zone with Belarus – in 183 towns in the Podlasie and Lublin provinces a state of emergency is in force. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. The state of emergency was recently prolonged for another 60 days.