Rule of law in Hungary is deteriorating: Head of the EP delegation to Hungary

There are signs that the rule of law in Hungary is deteriorating in certain areas, the head of the European Parliament Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) delegation to Budapest, MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, announced on Friday. On the other hand, two members of the delegation assessed that a “witch hunt” had been initiated against Hungary.

A 7-person delegation, consisting of representatives of all groups in the European Parliament (EP), met with nearly 100 people in Hungary, including several ministers, such as the head of the Interior Ministry, Sándor Pintér and Justice Minister Judit Varga, as well as with the opposition mayor of Budapest, Gergely Karácsony.

The reason for the delegation’s visit was the initiation of the Article 7 procedure against Hungary by the EP. In September 2018, the EP adopted a report by MEP Judith Sargentini, according to which the Hungarian government is violating the independence of the judiciary, freedom of the press and the fundamental rights of citizens.

The head of the delegation emphasised that a report would be prepared on the basis of the talks in Hungary. She added that during the meetings, efforts were made to obtain information in areas such as the independence of the judiciary, media pluralism and freedom of education.

MEP Delbos-Corfield stressed that she was worried about the persistence of a state of emergency in Hungary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reforms in the justice system and the recent creation of foundations that manage, inter alia, universities, and might “make it difficult to track the use of European funds”.

Two members of the EP delegation expressed their conviction in a joint statement that, by initiating this procedure, the EU institutions had launched a “show trial” against Hungary and that this “witch hunt” should already be stopped. The text was signed by the deputy head of the Identity and Democracy group, Nicolas Bay, and a member of the Conservatives and Reformists group Jorge Buxade Villalba from Spain.