Lower house amends 2021 budget

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The Sejm (lower house) on Friday passed amendments to this year’s budget, raising revenues by PLN 78 billion (EUR 17 billion) to PLN 483 billion (EUR 105 billion) and expenditures by PLN 37 billion (EUR 8.1 billion) to PLN 523.4 billion (EUR 114 billion).

The house also reduced the budget deficit by about PLN 42 billion (EUR 9.1 billion), setting inflation at 4.3 percent and annual GDP growth at 4.9 percent.

The amended budget went through in a 236 to 65 vote with 149 abstentions. The Sejm rejected the opposition’s proposals to include health spending hikes in the budget.