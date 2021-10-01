Basketball: Igor Milicic appointed new Polish national team coach

A Croatian with Polish citizenship, Igor Milicic, became the coach of the Polish national basketball team. On Friday, he replaced the American Mike Taylor, who has been in charge for seven years.

The 45-year-old Milicic currently works at Arged BMSlam Stal Ostrów Wielkopolski and won the gold medal of the Polish championships in 2021. Stal defeated the title defender Enea Zastal Zielona Góra 4-2. As a player, he was the Polish champion in 2003 with Anwil and in 2008 with Prokom Trefl Sopot.

Igor Milicic has been associated with Polish basketball for over two decades. In 1999 he became a player of Cersanit Nomi Kielce, and then he played for Polonia Warszawa, Prokom, Anwil and AZS Koszalin. Apart from Poland, he represented clubs from Croatia, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Greece and Kosovo. He ended his basketball career in 2013. The first club where he worked as a coach was AZS.

In 2003, the Croatian received Polish citizenship. His wife is Polish, and their 19-year-old son Igor Jr. has already made his debut in the Polish basketball team in the Euro 2022 qualifiers.

On Monday, the federation announced the end of cooperation with Mike Taylor, who has been coaching the team since 2014 and has achieved the greatest success of Polish basketball in more than half a century – he qualified for the World Cup in China in 2019, where Poland took eighth place.