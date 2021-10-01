Lower House amends Law on Higher Education and Science

On Friday, the lower house, Sejm, adopted an amendment to the Law on Higher Education and Science, known as “the package of academic freedom.” According to the amendment, the expression of religious, philosophical or philosophical beliefs by academic teachers will not constitute a disciplinary offence.

This regulation does not exclude the possibility of calling an academic teacher civil or criminal liability if the conditions for its application are met.

The amendment adds to the catalogue of the rector’s tasks an additional one, to ensure that “the university respects the freedom of teaching, freedom of speech, scientific research and the publication of its results, as well as the academic debate organised by members of the university community, in keeping with the principles of world-view pluralism and university order regulations”.

This provision is intended to oblige the rector to undertake more activities aimed at providing members of the university community with the opportunity to freely express their views on its forum.

The amendment strips the rector of his competence to suspend an academic teacher in his duties in the course of the explanatory proceedings in his case.

Furthermore, it expands the scope of premises for the resumption of disciplinary proceedings concluded with a final judgment. The reopening of disciplinary proceedings will be possible when new facts or evidence unknown at the time of issuing the ruling are revealed, indicating that the accused has been punished for an act that is not a disciplinary offence.

The amendment to the Law on Higher Education and Science will now go to the upper house, Senate.