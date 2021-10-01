Polish lower house of parliament adopts an amendment to tax laws

On Friday, the lower house of the Polish parliament (Sejm) passed an amendment to taxation laws that implement solutions provided in the Polish New Deal. 235 deputies voted for the amendment, 217 were against, and two abstained.

The changes supported include an increase in the tax-free quota to PLN 30,000 (EUR 6552). Currently, a person can deduct from PLN 3,100 (EUR 677) up to PLN 8,000 (EUR 1747) depending on their income. In the case of the highest earners, this amount drops to zero.

The amendment will also increase the amount of the first tax threshold, to which the 17 pct tax rate applies and above which the rate is increased to 32 pct. Currently, the threshold is PLN 85,000, from next year it will be PLN 120,000 (EUR 26,209).

The rules for deducting the healthcare contribution will also change. Currently the contribution amounts to 9 pct income, but 7.75 pct of the contribution is tax deductible. The law passed on Friday eliminates this deduction.

The amendment also includes relief for working pensioners. People who reach retirement age but will continue to work will not receive a retirement pension, instead they will receive an additional deduction of PLN 85,000 (EUR 18,565). PLN, which means that they will not pay tax on income up to PLN 115,000 (EUR 25,117). A similar deduction was put in place for parents with at least four children.

Moreover, the new law will change rules regarding health insurance contributions, incentives for entrepreneurs investing in robotisation and modernisation and extend the possibility of using the so-called Estonian CIT, i.e. a solution under which the company’s profit is not taxed as long as it remains in the company.

Additionally, the amendment contains provisions aimed at combating the shadow economy. This includes the possibility of recognising as a Polish tax resident an entity registered in another country if it is managed from Poland.

The new law will now go to the Senate. According to the government’s plan, it is to enter into force from the beginning of 2022, which means that it must be adopted and announced by the end of November.