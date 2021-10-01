President prolongs emergency laws on Belarus border

On September 2, Poland introduced emergency laws in areas close to its border with Belarus in the face of repeated attempts by migrants, mostly from the Middle East, to enter its territory from the neighbouring country.

Artur Reszko/PAP

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday signed an act prolonging a state of emergency in several areas near Poland’s border with Belarus for another 60 days, the president’s office announced.

On September 2, Poland introduced emergency laws in areas close to its border with Belarus in the face of repeated attempts by migrants, mostly from the Middle East, to enter its territory from the neighbouring country.

Poland has accused Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko regime of facilitating the crossing attempts in an attempt to destabilise the country and the EU.

The act extending the emergency laws was voted through the Polish Sejm (lower house) on Thursday.