Polish, US presidential advisers discuss bilateral cooperation, NATO

Cooperation within NATO, as well as in the field of defence and security between Poland and the US, the situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Belarus, and the energy policy were the topics of talks between the presidential aides for security and international policy of Poland and the United States.

The head of the National Security Bureau, Paweł Soloch, and the head of the International Policy Bureau at the President’s office, Jakub Kumoch, spoke on Friday with the US President’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. The conversation took place on the initiative of the US.

“Both sides highly appreciated the condition of Polish-US relations in the field of security and defence, and stressed the key importance of the alliance between the two countries,” the Chancellery of the Polish President (KPRP) reported.

Mr Soloch said on TVP Info channel that the conversation also touched on the meeting of national security advisers for NATO countries scheduled for next week in Brussels. He added that the Polish position on the events on the Polish-Belarusian border had been presented to the US side.