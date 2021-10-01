Poland sees slight growth in vaccination registrations – minister

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland’s health minister reported on Friday that following a period of stability, the number of people volunteering for vaccination against Covid-19 has grown slightly.

Adam Niedzielski explained the growth was due to increased infection rates fostering reflection among the public and an increased tendency to come forward for vaccination.

“As we know perfectly well – manipulation, disinformation and fake news are taking their toll and making it… difficult to persuade that 30 percent who indulge in ignorance,” Niedzielski said at a press conference in the eastern city of Lublin.

“It’s not an easy matter, there are no simple answers here,” he said. “We are looking at and analysing the holiday period – how the tendency to get vaccinated looks – and it really reduced drastically compared to what we observed in the first half of the year. Now we are seeing that… we are dealing with a small growth. That also shows that the level of threat, which is related to the number of infections in our vicinity, definitely prompts people to reflect and possibly get vaccinated.”

The health minister said that maximum possibilities had been given for people to get vaccinated including an information campaign, but that a certain saturation point had been reached now that about 70 percent of the population were willing to get vaccinated. He added that about 60 percent of the adult population had been vaccinated but that changing people’s preferences was not easy.