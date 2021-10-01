Experts concerned about post-pandemic recovery pace amid inflation growth

Poland’s consumer prices rose by 5.8 percent year on year in September, faster than expected by the market and becoming a growing constraint for the post-pandemic economic recovery, latest macro data show.

Poland’s consumer price index (CPI) growth, according to a flash estimate by the Central Statistical Office (GUS), beats market forecasts for a 5.6-percent annual rise, with economists now expecting even more spectacular increases in the months to come.

For example, analysts at ING BSK believe that Poland’s CPI could approach 7 percent year on year at end-2021, noting that no major respite should be expected in 2022 in that area.

The September surprise is attributable in part to a 28.6-percent year on year spike in the prices of fuel used for personal transport and a 7.2-percent annual jump in prices of energy, while food prices went up 4.4 percent against a year earlier.

The mounting prices are appearing to choke Poland’s economic revival, as indicated by a third consecutive decline of the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) measuring prevailing trends in the manufacturing and service sectors. In September, that index slid to 53.4 pts from 56.0 pts in August, descending further from a 59.7-pt peak recorded in June and hitting the lowest level since February, a Friday report by IHS Markit showed.

The combination of accelerating inflation and a slowdown in manufacturing activity already made experts worry, with Credit Agricole economists flagging it as “stagflation,” a word evocative of historical economic crises. However, they believe that there is no need to sound the alarm yet as what is happening right now seems like a “temporary phenomenon,” although with possible downsides to Poland’s economic growth in Q3 and Q4.