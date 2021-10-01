Cooperation with the Polish border guard is excellent: Brandenburg Interior min

The significant increase in the number of migrants who are entering Brandenburg via Belarus and Poland has so far been under control, Brandenburg’s Interior Minister, Michael Stübgen, stated. He assessed the cooperation with the Polish border guard as “excellent”.

“In September, compared to August, we recorded approximately a six-fold increase in the number of migrants crossing the Brandenburg border,” the head of the Brandenburg Interior Ministry said on Thursday in the parliament in Potsdam.





“I can only say that we are perfectly cooperating with the Polish border guard on the Polish-German border; we also hope that this migration wave will not get out of hand,” the minister stressed.

About 400 people came in August. Moreover, according to customs officials, 40 refugees from Belarus were found on Thursday in a van on Highway 12 near Frankfurt (Oder). According to preliminary data, these people come from Syria, Iraq and also from Afghanistan.

In addition, the federal police informed that 20 refugees who have illegally crossed the Oder river to Brandenburg are being looked for in the vicinity of Ragow, according to the rbb24 news website.

The minister does not consider the situation as grave as that of 2015, when many refugees came to Germany. “On the one hand, this development is also worrying, but not comparable to 2015,” Minister Stuebgen emphasised. “We still have a lot of reserves,” he added.