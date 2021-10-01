Caritas Poland collects PLN 3 mln for Afghan refugees

As part of the celebration of the Day of Solidarity with Afghans, which fell on September 5, Caritas Polska collected nearly PLN 3 mln (EUR 653,000), which will be spent on helping refugees seeking refuge in Poland and abroad.

This sum is an accumulation of funds raised at churches and from payments to the organisation’s account.

In a statement, Caritas Polska stated that the Afghans who took refuge in Poland received material help even before the collection was officially announced.

“In recent weeks, Caritas has provided, among others, school supplies, blankets, hygiene articles, warm clothes and articles for children in the centres in Czerwony Bór, Linin and Dębak. In addition, Caritas Polska transferred funds to the diocesan Caritas for assistance in centres run in their area or the vicinity by the Office for Foreigners and the Border Guard, namely in Kętrzyn, Białystok, Czerwony Gór, Przemyśl and Krosno Odrzańskie,” the statement read.

Marcin Iżycki, the director of Caritas Polska, pointed out that the reported needs “concern mainly the purchase of clothes, toys and sports equipment for children.”

In addition to emergency assistance, Caritas also provides systemic assistance to refugees, running Centres of Assistance to Migrants and Refugees. These institutions offer the aid of cultural consultants, integration and professional advisers, psychologists and lawyers, as well as co-financing for the rental of apartments, purchase of medicines and clothes, packages with hygiene products, adaptation courses and Polish language courses.

Since 2018, over 14,500 migrants and refugees residing in Poland have benefited from various forms of Caritas assistance.

Outside the country, the organisation helps internally displaced persons who have had to leave their homes but are in their own country, and those who seek refuge outside their own countries. Since 2017, it has donated PLN 20.5 mln (EUR 5.44 mln) to support them. These funds were granted to, inter alia, refugees leaving their homes in Syria, Yemen or Ukraine.