Health min expects daily infection rate of 5,000 at end-October

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Coronavirus infections could climb to around 5,000 a day at the end of October from just over the 1,000 cases at the end of September, the health minister has predicted.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lublin, the capital of the Lubelskie province which has been the most affected by the fourth Covid wave so far, Adam Niedzielski said that despite rising infections and hospitalisations, Poland is still safe in terms of hospital infrastructure.

“Our forecasts show that the average level of infections will be at about 5,000 (at the end of October),” Niedzielski said, putting the end-month hospitalisations at 3,500-4,000.

According to the health ministry, the Polish healthcare system was handling 1,687 Covid-19 hospital cases as of Friday morning.

Niedzielski said there were no plans to increase nationwide coronavirus restrictions in the near future.

“When it comes to a local approach, when we have signals that the situation becomes critical, then we can consider some measures… at the county level,” he went on to say, mentioning increased police patrols in order to enforce the existing rules.