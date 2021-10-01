Over 2,400 soldiers back up Border Guard: Def Min

“The Border Guard is currently supported by more than 2,400 soldiers. We have erected over 130 km of temporary fencing and a horizontal barrier on the border with Belarus. A net is also being built to protect the animals from injury,” Mariusz Błaszczak, the head of the Ministry of National Defense, announced on Friday.

The troops have been deployed to the border to help secure it from increased attempts by migrants to cross into Poland from Belarus.

“I have received reports from commanders in regard to the border situation. The Border Guard is currently being supported by over 2,400 soldiers,” Mr Błaszczak wrote on social media, adding that “Poland has already erected over 130 kilometres of temporary fencing as well as barricades.”

Since August, the Border Guard has thwarted over 10,000 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. 1,500 migrants have been detained and taken to refugee centres so far.

In September alone, there were 7,535 recorded attempts to cross the border between the two countries.

On Thursday evening, Poland extended a state of emergency along its eastern border, introduced for 30 days on September 2, for another 60 days. No third parties are allowed to enter the area, including the media or NGOs, which the opposition says prevents scrutiny of the government’s actions.