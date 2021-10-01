Poland reports 1,362 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 16 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 1,362 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 1,208 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,687 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 1,614 recorded the day prior, including 172 patients on ventilators, against the total of 658 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 87,719 people are under quarantine. So far 2,663,087 people have recovered.