Poland’s CPI up 5.8 pct y/y in September – stats office

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 5.8 percent year on year and by 0.6 percent month on month in September 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Friday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that September’s CPI would reach 5.6 percent year on year and 0.3 percent month on month.

In August, prices of consumer goods and services increased by 5.5 percent year on year and 0.3 percent month on month.