21-year-old with his hand sewn on leaves hospital

“21-year-old Maksymilian, who lost his arm as a result of the assault earlier last week, leaves the hospital home,” doctors from a hospital in Kraków, where the man underwent limb sewing surgery, reported on Thursday. At the moment, the man’s condition and prognosis are good.

The surgery, lasting over 6 hours, was performed under the supervision of Anna Chrapusta MD, a specialist in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

“It took place on Tuesday last week; today is Thursday, so nine days after it, Maksymilian, in very good shape, is fit to go home,” Ms Chrapusta stated during a meeting with journalists.

The man’s condition and prognosis are good; however, with this type of surgery, it cannot be fully assumed that the hand will be fully functional – a situation in which the patient regains fitness enough to be able to work can be considered a success.

Maksymilian, who was present at the meeting with journalists, assured that he was now going to focus on rehabilitation.

“I feel very well. The hand is sewn in, everything is in place. It hurts a little, but it’s okay,” he said.

Speaking about the circumstances of the incident, as a result of which he lost his arm, he pointed out that he was unexpectedly attacked with the machete when he was riding his bicycle to his friend. He estimated that he arrived at the hospital about two or three hours after the attack. Fortunately, help was provided on time.

According to the media, the police detained 43-year-old Marek T. as early as 6 am the day after the attack. The suspect confessed to committing the offence and gave explanations. He may face up to 15 years in prison for the crime.

Doctors emphasise that great responsibility rests with witnesses of similar events as the key role is played by the correct securing of the cut off hand or finger.

As pointed out by Ms Chrapusta, if the amputated part is left on ice during transport to the hospital, frostbite may occur, and the optimal temperature that will extend the life of the tissues is four degrees Celsius.