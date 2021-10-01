EC delegation to visit Poland, discuss migration next week: official

“We have agreed that the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission delegation will be welcomed to Poland on October 6 for further dialogue on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border,” EU Internal Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson announced on Twitter, following her meeting with Poland’s Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kamiński.

Ms Johansson met with Mariusz Kamiński on Thursday. As she wrote on Twitter, the discussion about the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border was “open and honest”.

“The aggression by the Lukashenka regime deserves a firm and united response from the EU. As a strong EU member state, Poland can show that the ability to protect the border can be reconciled with the ability to respect the fundamental rights and obligations of the EU,” she wrote.

She also emphasised that Polish authorities should ensure transparency with regards to legislation, policies and practices concerning the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border.

“The response to Belarusian provocations at our shared external border must be unified. A shared border means shared EU resources based on shared values. This is the self-confident, democratic response to the actions of a desperate regime. We have agreed that the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission delegation will be welcomed to Poland next week for further dialogue,” she added.